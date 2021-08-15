Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,865 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 66,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,138,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

