Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,575 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.47. 1,300,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,514. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.