Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

