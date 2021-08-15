Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fiserv by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

