Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up about 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.60. 418,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,729. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

