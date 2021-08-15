Time New Bank Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $7.34 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

