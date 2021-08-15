TitanSwap Market Cap Hits $403.18 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $403.18 million and $15.34 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.55 or 0.00016406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

