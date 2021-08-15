Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Tivity Health worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -165.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

