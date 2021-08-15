Tokenlon Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.04 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $105.04 million and $9.83 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (CRYPTO:LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,573,448 coins and its circulating supply is 39,543,182 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

