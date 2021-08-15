TokenPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $119,196.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $119,196.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.22 or 1.00305443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00081131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

