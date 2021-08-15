Tokes (TKS) Price Up 28.8% This Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $125.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokes has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

