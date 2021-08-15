TOKPIE Hits Market Cap of $427,216.95 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $427,216.95 and $520.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

