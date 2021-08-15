TOKPIE Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $407,911.08 and $497.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars.

