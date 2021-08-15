Tolar Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $29,019.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tolar has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tolar

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

