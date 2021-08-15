TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and $818,403.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

