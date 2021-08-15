Tornado Cash Price Tops $51.33 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.33 or 0.00111538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $53.92 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00154525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.24 or 0.99941003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00875397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.39 or 0.07076279 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,434 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars.

