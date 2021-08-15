Tornado (TCORE) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Tornado has a total market cap of $366,709.59 and approximately $196,322.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $61.12 or 0.00128589 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00138388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.81 or 0.99759534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.80 or 0.00874804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.67 or 0.06982257 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars.

