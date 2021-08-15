Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in July

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
