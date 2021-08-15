Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in July

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.