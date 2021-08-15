Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

