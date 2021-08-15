Tourist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $29,812.30 and approximately $63.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,701.19 or 0.99805180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

