Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Tower One Wireless
