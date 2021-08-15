Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

