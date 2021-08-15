Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TGASF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67. Towngas China has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Towngas China Company Profile

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

