Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TGASF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67. Towngas China has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.77.
Towngas China Company Profile
