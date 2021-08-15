Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

