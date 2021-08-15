Tranche Finance Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $54,820.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

