Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.84

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $94,888.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.