Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $1.11 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.92 or 0.99891644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00032778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013510 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

