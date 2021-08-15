TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TSE TA opened at C$12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.37.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

