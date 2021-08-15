Transcodium (TNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,286.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Transcodium has a market cap of $233,078.06 and approximately $1,286.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

