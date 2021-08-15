TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TranSwitch stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. TranSwitch has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
TranSwitch Company Profile
