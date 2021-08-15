TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TranSwitch stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. TranSwitch has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

