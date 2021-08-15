Travala.com (AVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.73 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005686 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $133.53 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,778,587 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

