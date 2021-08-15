Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

