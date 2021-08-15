Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTTPF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

