Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Survey

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.18% 2.12% Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trevali Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 73.40%. Given Trevali Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.60 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.47 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevali Mining.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

