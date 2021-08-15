Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires 44,590 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. 12,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $124.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.