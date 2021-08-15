Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires 6,345 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 238,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.