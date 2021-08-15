Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys Shares of 84,285 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 1,188,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

