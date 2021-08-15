Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 380,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,565. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.