Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.49. 165,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.