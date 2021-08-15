Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.4% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $81,801,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,147,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,620 shares of company stock worth $3,543,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

