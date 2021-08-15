Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TDNT remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901. Trident Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.
About Trident Brands
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.