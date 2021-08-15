Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDNT remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901. Trident Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

