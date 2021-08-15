Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head-To-Head Review

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Devon Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.49, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.93 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -311.22 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.