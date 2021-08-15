Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $4.24 million and $349,814.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

