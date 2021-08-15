Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) versus Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Financial Comparison

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Troika Media Group and Shaw Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications 0 4 4 0 2.50

Shaw Communications has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 16.75% 15.06% 5.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and Shaw Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications $3.79 billion 3.67 $513.04 million $0.99 29.45

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

