Trollcoin One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,787.11 or 1.00097375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000994 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

