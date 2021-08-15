TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $26.22 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

