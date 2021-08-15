TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $930.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

