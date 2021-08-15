TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.04 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $85.87 million and $28.04 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

