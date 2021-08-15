TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0590 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $389,465.33 and approximately $3,527.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

