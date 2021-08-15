TrustVerse Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $1.20 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

