Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 137.2% in July

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

